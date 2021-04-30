Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Gap Down to $46.46

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.46, but opened at $43.55. Lazard shares last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 9,926 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Argus upped their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

