Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Update

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the March 31st total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of LEAF opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $313.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.50.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEAF shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 218,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

