Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.42% of Lear worth $46,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $189.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $87.76 and a 1-year high of $196.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

