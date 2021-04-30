Lear (LEA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lear (NYSE: LEA) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Lear had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $186.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lear is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Lear had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

3/17/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

LEA stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.84. The company had a trading volume of 373,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,829. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $87.76 and a 52 week high of $196.97. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

