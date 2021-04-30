Lear (LEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEA opened at $189.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1-year low of $87.76 and a 1-year high of $196.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

