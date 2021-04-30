Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Down to $195.14

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $195.14, but opened at $187.35. Lear shares last traded at $188.04, with a volume of 147 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $282,014,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 435,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

