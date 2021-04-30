Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.52. 23,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 69,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19.

