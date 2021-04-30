Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.