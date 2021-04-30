LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

VEA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 223,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

