LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 341,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242,055. The firm has a market cap of $222.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

