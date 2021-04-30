LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.18. 97,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

