LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.6% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 300,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

