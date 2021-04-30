LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 498,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.