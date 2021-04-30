LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.