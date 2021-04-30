LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.53. The company had a trading volume of 181,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.43 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

