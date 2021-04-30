LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Oracle by 24,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

