LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 140.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,907. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

