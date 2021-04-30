LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 945 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 1.4% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $11,937,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.38. 116,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.11. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

