LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

LMAT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,004. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $191,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

