LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down to $53.86

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.86, but opened at $51.11. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 2,465 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

