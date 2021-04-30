LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 268,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.22% of LendingClub worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $15.99 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

