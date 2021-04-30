LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Down 45.2% in April

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

LC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 1,916,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 50.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

