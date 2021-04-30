LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. LendingTree updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of TREE stock traded down $5.71 on Friday, hitting $212.60. 14,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $193.27 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average of $280.44.
In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
