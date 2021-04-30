LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. LendingTree updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $5.71 on Friday, hitting $212.60. 14,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $193.27 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average of $280.44.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

