Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $1,215,334.12 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total value of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lennox International stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average of $293.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

