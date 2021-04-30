Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $1,476,468.50 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LII traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.16. 5,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,180. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $348.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day moving average of $293.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. AJO LP acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.