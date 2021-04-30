Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,181 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.84% of Leslie’s worth $38,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 70.83. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,087,948 shares of company stock valued at $456,488,372.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

