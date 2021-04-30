Levolution (LEVL) Achieves Market Cap of $10.41 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Levolution has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $71,667.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00065825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.00760963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,178,474 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.