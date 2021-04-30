LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,239,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 273,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

