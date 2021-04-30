LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $7.91 Million Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises 5.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 1.00% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,072. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

