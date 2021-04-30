LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after buying an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after acquiring an additional 878,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. 43,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,977. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

