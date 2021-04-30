LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 12,462 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.26% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Curi Capital bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,226 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

