LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $172.04.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

