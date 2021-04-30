LHT (LHT) Reaches Market Cap of $171,181.86

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $171,181.86 and $21.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

