Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $156.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

