Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

