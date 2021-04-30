Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liberty Broadband stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.04.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.
