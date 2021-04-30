Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $121,200.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $11.70. 36,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

