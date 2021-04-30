Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPB opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 8.03. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

