Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPB opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 8.03. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Earnings History for Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

