Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.28

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.03, with a volume of 7091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

