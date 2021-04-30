Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $249.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.52 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCUT opened at $14.68 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $319.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

