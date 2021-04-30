Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $319.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.