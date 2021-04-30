Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

