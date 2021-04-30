Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.12). Lightspeed POS reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.12 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of LSPD opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

