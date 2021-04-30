Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE LSPD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

