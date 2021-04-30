Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.68 Million

Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $729.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $706.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $766.50 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $132.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.