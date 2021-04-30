Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

