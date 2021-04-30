Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.