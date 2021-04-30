Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

