Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 4.6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 4,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 386,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $816.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.