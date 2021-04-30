Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 792,095 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 214,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,272. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

