Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,400 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 951,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Liquid Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 2,141.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liquid Media Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Liquid Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

