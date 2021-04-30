LiquidApps Market Capitalization Tops $26.01 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $33,404.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.